Malawi’s Choice: Sovereignty or Subjugation? Sacrificing Bushiri Means Selling Our Future to Foreign Masters

Malawi stands at a crossroads. One road leads to self-determination, economic empowerment, and a refusal to be bullied by foreign powers that apply the law only when it suits their interests. The other road leads to spineless submission, the auctioning of our own people, and the eternal curse of begging while sacrificing the very assets that could bring us prosperity.

If we hand over Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to the bearers of the gallows, we will have chosen the second road—a road to disgrace, poverty, and lost opportunities. We cannot, and must not, allow that to happen.

Let’s be clear about one thing: Bushiri is not a convicted criminal. He is a suspect. A suspect whose name is being dragged through the mud by forces that fear his influence, his wealth, and his ability to inspire millions across Africa. We all know how Western powers protect their own.

The United States, the UK, China—none of them would extradite a citizen who holds significant economic value unless it served their strategic interests. Why should Malawi be any different? Why should we be quick to hand over one of our most influential sons while the rich nations of the world shield their own, even when accused of far worse?

Bushiri is not just an individual; he is an industry. He is forex in December. He is employment. He is tourism. He is inspiration to thousands of entrepreneurs who now believe they can break out of poverty and make something of themselves. To sacrifice him would be economic sabotage.

We are a country struggling with unemployment, foreign exchange shortages, and a desperate need for investment. Yet, here we are, contemplating the foolish decision of giving away one of our most marketable figures—one who draws thousands of visitors to our nation, fills our hotels, and keeps money circulating in our economy. Are we blind? Let’s also talk about fairness. Where was the law when our own Malawians were mistreated in foreign lands? When xenophobia raged in South Africa, killing and displacing many of our citizens, where were these loud voices of justice? When Western corporations exploit Africa’s resources, siphoning wealth to foreign capitals, where are these so-called justice seekers? Yet, when a single man stands tall and builds his empire, suddenly, international law is of paramount importance.

This hypocrisy should not be tolerated.

We have the power to find a way out. We have the political muscle to stand firm and say, “No, we will not sell our own.” Other nations do it all the time. Russia protects its oligarchs. The United States refuses to hand over CIA operatives, even when they have blood on their hands. China shelters its business magnates, ensuring their wealth contributes to national growth. The world’s leading economies know that the strength of a nation lies in keeping its most valuable citizens.

If Malawi wishes to rise, it must do the same. This is not about Bushiri alone. It is about national sovereignty, economic wisdom, and the dignity of a people who refuse to be dictated to by foreign interests.

Stand up, Malawi! Defend your son, or prepare to forever be a nation of beggars who sell their own for a mere pat on the back.

