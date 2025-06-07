NEEF Rolls Out K3 Billion Per Constituency to Boost Rural Business and Youth Empowerment

The National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has announced a game-changing initiative that will see K3 billion allocated to every parliamentary constituency across Malawi for business and agricultural loans aimed at empowering citizens and accelerating local economic growth.

NEEF CEO Humphreys Mdyetseni made the announcement in Mangochi during a vibrant youth engagement meeting, where he encouraged young people to take advantage of the funding to start or expand their businesses and ventures.

“This is more than just a loan facility. It’s a strategic investment in our people, especially the youth and women in rural communities,” said Mdyetseni. “Our goal is to reduce rural-urban migration by creating sustainable economic opportunities right in the villages.”

He emphasized the importance of empowering rural populations to venture into irrigated farming, small-scale enterprises, and other income-generating activities that can uplift both households and the national economy.

One of the participating youths, Chimwemwe Kaponda, welcomed the initiative, describing it as a transformational opportunity for young people to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“When rural youth are supported to access capital, they become drivers of change. This initiative will unlock their potential and energize the grassroots economy,” said Kaponda.

With billions being pumped into grassroots entrepreneurship, NEEF is positioning itself not just as a financial institution, but as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth and youth empowerment in Malawi.

The future of rural Malawi just got brighter.

