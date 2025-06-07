Walter Nyamilandu Set to Launch MP Bid for Nsanje South West

Former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu is making a bold move from the pitch to politics, as he is set to officially announce his candidacy as an independent Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West today.

Nyamilandu will launch his campaign with a rally at Khulubvi Primary School ground, the very school where he began part of his early education. The event will take place in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Ngabu.

Group Village Head Mpomba from T/A Malemia has thrown his support behind Nyamilandu, urging locals to rally behind someone “who has what it takes to bring real development to the area.”

Nyamilandu, a well-respected sports administrator with deep international ties, hails from Tsamdoka Village in the area of T/A Malemia. He currently serves on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee and is a former FIFA Council member, bringing global experience and national pride to his campaign.

With roots in the community and a reputation for leadership on the continental stage, Nyamilandu’s entry into politics signals a fresh chapter for Nsanje South West—one that could redefine local development and representation.

