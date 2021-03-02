Netball Association of Malawi 2nd veep proposal snubbed

The proposal by the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) to have a second vice president in its set up has hit a snag as regional delegates turned it down.

NAM was meeting regional netball committees in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu (Ekwendeni) last weekend to sell the idea among other issues. Had the regional delegates welcomed the idea, the constitution for the Malawi netball governing body would have later been amended to incorporate the position of second vice president.

According to NAM, the second vice president was going to be responsible for technical issues like trainings for umpires, selection of team managers for national teams and training of coaches.

Regional committees were however not satisfied with the idea and unanimously and vehemently turned it down arguing that NAM’s Technical Director was the right person to carry out those duties.

General Secretary for NAM, Carol Bapu, confirmed the stand of the regional committees.

“There was need to consult all that are involved in the amendment of the constitution. Unfortunately, the proposal has not passed. This has nothing to do with our forthcoming elections,” explained Bapu on a local radio station.

NAM is expected to have elections between March and April, 2021 but the actual dates have not yet been set.

