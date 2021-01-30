Netball Association of Malawi faulted on player export

Sports analysts have faulted the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) on the way it handles transfers of Malawi netball players who go and play outside Africa.

Reports have shown that exports like Mwawi Kumwenda, Joyce Mvula, Towera Vinkhumbo and Laureen Ngwira all went to play outside Africa but the teams they went to play for never paid a single penny to clubs that groomed these players back home in Malawi.

Club officials have disclosed that NAM told the clubs to allow the players leave just like that.

In a programme called Times Sports 360 aired last Friday evening on Times Radio, analysts Ojuku Malunga and Mphatso Malidadi strongly accused NAM of the way it handles such international transfers.

“Everybody knows that sports involve money. Clubs spend a lot to develop those netball players and it doesn’t make sense for a club outside Africa just to get a player without paying anything to the parent club.

“It is right and proper that NAM should put in place modalities that will allow clean transfers where parent clubs should also benefit. Clubs should negotiate on their own and agree on terms before NAM can come in to clear the players,” remarked Malidadi.

Taking his turn, Ojuku Malunga suspected foul play on the part of NAM, insinuating that NAM could have been getting something from the transfers behind the parent clubs.

“NAM should explain clearly what has been happening. I think we should have started probing on this way back when Mwawi first went to Australia. Something must have been happening behind the scenes.

“NAM should borrow a leaf from football transfers. Transfers of those girls could have benefitted the parent clubs a lot,” charged Malunga.

