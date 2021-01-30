Global Hope Mobilization constructs K75m theatre for Kamuzu Central Hospital

Lilongwe-based Global Hope Mobilization (GLOHOMO) has constructed a K75 million theatre at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the capital city Lilongwe as one way of responding to COVID-19 response.

GLOHOMO executive director Caleb Thole said they decided to support the isolation centre with the state-of-art theatre for specialized care and other complication including expectant mothers.

He said this was also the response to President Lazarus Chakwera call for support when he declared a State of National D isaster on January 12 in all the country’s 28 districts as COVID-19 takes its toll on Malawians with over thousands of new cases recorded.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Thole said: “GLOHOMO has done this due to increasing cases of COVID-19 and the request by the President to support the efforts.

“We hope the with this support we will not lose life and more will be saved from COVID-19.”

Apart from the theatre, GLOHOMO has so far donated various COVID-19 medical equipment that includes KN95 face masks, face shields, gloves, smocks, soap, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, medical beds and beddings.

It has also provided tents, laboratory equipment, hand washing buckets, utensils, body bags, infrared thermometers, stethoscopes and automatic sanitizers dispenser gadgets.

GLOHOMO is implementing a COVID-19 emergency response project in four targeted ‘Future Life-Now!’ member states — Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe in partnership with MIET Africa with support from Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Thole said the objective of this project is to enhance preparedness, responses and prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in the four Future Life-Now! member states.

The suggested framework is built on a combination of hardware and capacity building that will specifically strengthen and support the COVID-19 responses of the ministries of health and other relevant ministries in the four targeted countries.

The project targeted and 76,000 beneficiaries from high risk areas such as schools, markets, borders, bus terminals, places of worship and hospitals.

Thole said his organisation is also supporting the rehabilitation of WASH facilities in 10 schools and 10 markets in Malawi, as well as supporting the capacity building sessions of front line heathcare workers.

Over 250 front line healthcare workers, including those in the Immigration and Police, have been trained on specialized COVID-19 care.

Thole has since commended the generous support from Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) that enabled them to implement this project.

