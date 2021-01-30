Board  to hire new MBC boss, Sumbuleta fired

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is set to undergo a massive shake-up, with new boss set to be hired with interviews set to be carried by the corporation’s board next week following the sacking of MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta.

MBC board chairperson the Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said Sumbuleta has been relieved of his duties following a disciplinary hearing that was convened on Thursday.

He said Sunbuleta was found guilty on four grounds of abuse of office and maladministration.

Kachipapa said following the firing of Sumbuleta, Director of Engineering Aideni Gumeni is the acting boss at the national broadcaster.

He disclosed that MBC Director of News and Programmes Vincent Khonyongwa handed in his letter of notice of retirement before being called for disciplinary hearing.

Kachipapa said the new management to be hired is expected to clamp down on political bias within the corporation and ensure professionalism to focus on improving the company’s reputation

“We are supposed to conduct interviews for director general of MBC and that of other directors next week,” Kachipapa said.

The credibility of the MBC was eroded as more and more media become available to consumers.

Meanwhile, Sumbuleta continue to face Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) investigations into sexual harassment allegations lodged against him.

