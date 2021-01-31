Villagers hack man over allegations of crocodile attacks through magic

January 31, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Police in Chikhawa are investigating an incident which has led to the hacking of a man on allegations that he was behind crocodile attacks on other people through magic.

The man attacked by villagers

Betason Phaka has been critically injured and is admitted to Chikwawa district hospital.

He was hacked by two other men who, allegedly, accuse him of ‘having a hand in recent crocodile attacks’ in which people have been killed in Maseya area.

Phaka is being treated for deep cuts on the left hand and legs.

This is a second incident after another man was also injured on similar allegations a month ago. Police say are investigating the incidents.

In Dowa, a cyclist has died after a hit-and-run road accident last night at Chinkhuti junction.

Lumbadzi police have since mounted a hunt for the driver of the vehicle that has killed  Lemekazi Shuga, aged 43.

Lumbadzi Police spokesperson, Felix Kwinyani, says the incident, involved a Toyota Hiace registration number BT 9916.

“It was driven by Kenneth Mwalwali. It was coming from the direction of Dowa heading to Lilongwe. The cyclist was also heading the same direction,” Kwinyani said.

The cyclist died of head injuries at Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was reffered to from Lumbadzi Health Centre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Board  to hire new MBC boss, Sumbuleta fired

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is set to undergo a massive shake-up, with new boss set to be hired with interviews...

Close