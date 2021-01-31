Bingu Stadium now operational as Covid-19 makeshift hospital

Bingu National Stadium makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients started its operations on Saturday.

Kamuzu Central Hospital director Jonathan Ngoma said the facility is finally ready to start Covid-19 admissions.

The site is an extension for KCH which is currently overwhelmed with Covid-19 admissions.

Meanwhile, ministers of Health and Finance say they are satisfied with the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) Covid-19 field hospital which 7s now open.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, were speaking on Friday in Lilongwe when they toured the facility in the company of the Presidential Task force co-chairperson John Phuka and some senior Ministry of Health officials.

Chiponda said government released K200 million to modify some of the BNS facility rooms into a health friendly Covid-19 admission centre.

On his part, Mlusu said the Ministry of Finance was impressed with the works and ready to finance all the necessary modifications in response to the pandemic.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!