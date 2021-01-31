Bingu Stadium now operational as Covid-19 makeshift hospital

January 31, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter  Be the first to comment

Bingu National Stadium makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients started its operations on Saturday.

Bingu Stadium Covid-19 hospital

Kamuzu Central Hospital director Jonathan Ngoma said the facility is finally ready to start Covid-19 admissions.

The site is an extension for KCH which is currently overwhelmed with Covid-19 admissions.

Meanwhile, ministers of Health and Finance say they are satisfied with the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) Covid-19 field hospital which 7s now open.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu, were speaking on Friday in Lilongwe when they toured the facility in the company of the Presidential Task force co-chairperson John Phuka and some senior Ministry of Health officials.

Chiponda said government released K200 million to modify some of the BNS facility rooms into a health friendly Covid-19 admission centre.

On his part, Mlusu said the Ministry of Finance was impressed with the works and ready to finance all the necessary modifications in response to the pandemic.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Villagers hack man over allegations of crocodile attacks through magic

Malawi Police in Chikhawa are investigating an incident which has led to the hacking of a man on allegations that...

Close