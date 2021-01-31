Education stakeholders hope Malawi schools would reopen in 3 weeks

Education stakeholders are optimistic that schools would open in three weeks time despite the spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Independent Schools Association of Malawi say the government should adhere to its promise of opening all schools in three weeks time.

President Lazarus Chakwera announced new Covid-19 guidelines to avoid further spread of the virus among them being a three week schools break to monitor the situation.

According to Joseph Patel, president of the Independent Schools Association of Malawi, the closure was inevitable at a time the country was registering a surge in Covid-19 cases.

However, Patel said now after 3 weeks most schools will be ready to welcome back learners as during the period, a lot is being done to protect learners once they return to class on February 8.

Meanwhile, Dr Philip Kaonda Registrar of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural says that the institution is planning of introducing virtual classes for students there.

Kaonda said the classes would mainly involve second and third year students who have not been attending classes since January early due to the pandemic.

In a related development, government has described the just ended Malawi School Certificate Examinations as a success.

Form four students yesterday concluded writing the re-administered MSCE.

Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima Deputy Minister of Education said examinations have been conducted successfully.

According to Wilima despite surge in COVID19 cases, all students have not been affected during the examinations.

Wilima has also advised students who returned home to jelously safeguard themselves from the virus.

