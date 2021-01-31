Parliament mid-year budget review in limbo amid skyrocketing of Covid-19 cases

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has convened a meeting for the leadership of the House to decide on the mid-year budget review meeting in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

This follows the death of two legislators due to Covid-19 amid reports that many more MPs are infected.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said the leadership of parliament will decide next week on whether or not to proceed with the scheduled 2020-2021 national budget review meeting.

A recent surge in Covid-19 infections and fatalities has created uncertainty on whether legislators should convene as planned from Monday, 8 February.

The second wave of the pandemic has not spared Parliament where it has claimed 3 legislators’ lives including that of Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama and his cabinet colleague, Sidik Mia.

Two legislators John Chikalimba of Zomba Changalume Constituency and Jacqueline Chikuta of Ntchisi North Constituency died last week.

Chimwendo Banda said the Speaker’s office will, early next week, convene a Business Committee meeting to map the way forward.

When contacted for comment, Chancellor College’s political science scholar, Happy Kayuni, insists that the Covid situation is the more reason why legislators should meet to fulfill their obligation of representing the people.

