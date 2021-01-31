Mte Wambali killed by Covid-19
Malawi’s legendary musician Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire has passed away from complications of Covid-19.
His burial was being arranged for today.
Wambali was hailed as music evangelist and activist. He won several awards and recognition for his work but he declined an honorary doctorate from Cyprus International Institute of Texas for personal reasons.
“That was a measure of the man,” remarked University of Malawi’s Chancellor College dean of law Sunduzwayo Madise .
Cyprus International Institute of Texas has been conferring both academic and honorary papers to Malawians. It is regarded as the diploma mill.
Malawi has recently seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Covid-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Some musicians even went to court so their shows could go ahead. That is how bad we are. No morals. Have you seen all those students who tested positive being ill? No, it is the vulnerable. Remember we are protecting the vulnerable. Unless we are a selfish generation, our mothers and fathers will die.
We haven’t lost thee battle. Let’s have hope that we will win the battle. Giving up at this hour will help the spread of covid-19
Today is the day music died
I think we lost the battle with Covid when we allowed Malawians in South Africa to return enmasse and also when we allowed the presidential elections to take place. We underestimated the danger and now we are paying the price. Am not against Tonse Alliance or pro DPP but we should have acted in the best interest of Malawians and placed their safety first. Look now, ordinary people are dying and also hugh profile people.
We had too many wise men at the time who dismissed the pandemic. They need to say sorry to Malawians and repent.