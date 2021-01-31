Mte Wambali killed by Covid-19

Malawi’s legendary musician Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire has passed away from complications of Covid-19.

His burial was being arranged for today.

Wambali was hailed as music evangelist and activist. He won several awards and recognition for his work but he declined an honorary doctorate from Cyprus International Institute of Texas for personal reasons.

“That was a measure of the man,” remarked University of Malawi’s Chancellor College dean of law Sunduzwayo Madise .

Cyprus International Institute of Texas has been conferring both academic and honorary papers to Malawians. It is regarded as the diploma mill.

Malawi has recently seen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

