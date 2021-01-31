Mwale for competitive and professional volleyball league

The new Chairperson for the Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL), Ronald Mwale, says he wants to see the league more competitive and professional during his tenure of office.

Mwale disclosed his vision to Nyasa Times on Saturday when he was elected Chairperson of the league with 14 votes against 7 of Temwanani Chavula in elections that were held at Katoto Primary School in Mzuzu.

Mwale was Vice Chairperson to Kafumu Nkhoma in the past committee and he holds a rich past in volleyball as a player, referee and administrator.

“I think the northern region volleyball family decided to give me this leadership role because I have always been very active in the game. I have supported a number of teams materially and mentally.

“My vision is to make NRVL more competitive and professional. This can only be achieved if we promote the game of volleyball from the grass root. I know it’s not that easy but through team work, it can be accomplished,” explained Mwale.

Aaron Manda was elected Vice Chairperson with 20 votes against 1 vote for Lameck Zgambo. Edward Mwale is the General Secretary after beating Ruth Kasambala by 12 votes against 9 while MIJ FM sports journalist Chifundo Zingunde is the Vice General Secretary after amassing 13 votes against 8 for Hawkings Kalambo.

Reignford Khunga is the Treasurer while Paul Chiumia and Catherine Nyamwera are Publicity Secretary and Vice Publicity Secretary, respectively.

Committee members are Francis Trueman Banda, Michael Majawa, Tapiwa Nundwe, George Namwera and Tikhala Chibwana.

In Lilongwe, a new committee was also elected online on Saturday to run the affairs of the Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL). The new Chairperson for the league is Sunganani Mandala and his vice is Violet Mganga. Sundu Mashunga is the General Secretary with Allen Shawa as his vice.

Phillip Bwanali was elected Treasurer while Peter Phindile was elected Publicity Secretary. Committee members are Daff Nkhambule, Jeremiah Mtonga, Isaiah Kumwenda and George Sambo.

Prior to the elections, General Secretary for the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM), Jairos Nkhoma, said the association needed visionary leaders in all the regions who could help develop the sport.

