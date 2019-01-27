Network courts political parties on youth friendly manifestos

Network for Youth Development (NYD) is holding one-to-one meetings with leaders of various political parties in the country with the aim of asking them to include youth friendly provisions in their manifestos ahead of the forthcoming May 21 tripartite polls.

NYD programme manager, Agatha Silungwe, said the initiative that began last week will continue in the forthcoming weeks and that in the meeting they are briefing politicians on what the youths are demanding based on their research.

So far, the network has met the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM and Peoples Party (PP).

According to Silungwe, youths are demanding the inclusion of job creation strategies, quality education and improved health service delivery.

Said Silungwe: “We are engaging the political parties on views and aspirations from nationwide youth manifestos so that they are reflected on respective political parties and policy demands.”

After consultations, Silungwe added, youths are also demanding that no pupils should learn under trees by 2022.

On jobs, NYD says youths are demanding for the creation of 500 000 jobs per year which is a translation of 2.5 million jobs after five years.

Silungwe said NYD will meet all key political parties to sell its National Youth Manifesto (NYM) 2019-2014.

NYM is an inclusive youth development agenda document spelling young people development aspirations reflected in form of policy options and proposals of specific youth development.

The network takes into account internationally agreed frameworks such as the world programme of action for youth and the Africa Youth Charter (AYC).

Silungwe hinted that youth manifestos are owned by broad constituencies of youths from all parts of the country and therefore it is a non-partisan document.

Currently, 54 % of registered voters for the forthcoming elections are youths aged between 18 and 35. The youths also constitute over 60% of the country’s population.

Meanwhile, PP Scretary General, Ibrahim Matola, who represented Joyce Banda has commended the network for the project on youth’s involvement.

UTM Chidanti Malunga who represented Saulos Chilima said UTM is already committed to improving lives of youths saying almost all the senior party members of the party are youths.

And Sosten Gwengwe who represented MCP said the manifesto was welcome and achievable.

