Top Security offers bounty on woman at large after K1.7m swindle

A female manager Florence Semani at Top Security Office in Mzuzu is reportedly in hiding after stealing money for the company amount to K1.7 million and the security firm has offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of her.

The company’s managing director Dennis Kazembe sid they are offering undisclosed monetary reward to any person or persons who shall provide the Malawi Police Service [MPS] with information leading to the arrest of Semani.

Kazembe said Semani collected money from their clients apart from cashing salaries for some of the employees and rentals.

“She went to cash money for salaries meant for other employees plus rentals but she didnt return to work.After an investigation we found out that she also collected money from some of our clients,”said Kazembe.

He said the incidence happened between the dates of 22 December to January 8.

Kazembe said after realising that she had stolen the money, the comoany reported the matter to police.

However, Semani is still at large and police are hunting for him.

Meanwhile, Kazembe has promised anyone who will help with the information to catch Florence Semani that the person will be rewarded with money.

He said anyone who know the whereabout of this lady should contact the company on 0999474000.

