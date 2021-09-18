New apparel retail shop opens in Lilongwe

A new trendy utra-modern clothing shop has opened in Lilongwe with a promise to revolutionise fashion trends in the Malawian capital and beyond.

Situated at the new La Piazza Mall at Costantini in the capital city, Four Brothers is a one-stop apparel shop that caters for the whole family, with fashion trends that are at par with the rest of the world.

The shop’s managing director, Abdelrahman Kamel told Nyasa Times that the shop seeks to fill a yawning gap on the Malawian market.

“We realised that people struggle when it comes to shopping for the entire family, with Malawians having to travel abroad for quality and trendy clothes. So what we have done with Four Brothers is to bring the world fashion trends to Malawi as a price that locals can afford,” he said.

He added: “There are many Malawians who have disposable incomes and appreciate good fashion. They used to travel abroad for their clothes shopping, which is not very convenient, which is what motivated us to open this shop.”

During the official opening on Friday, scores of city residents were seen marvelling at the fashion collection on show.

“This shop is definitely a must go-to-place. It was strange that it was difficult to find a family clothing shop in a big city like Lilongwe. Four Brothers kind of solves a lot of problems when it comes to a one stop shop for the family,” noted shopper Catherine Chirwa.

According to Kamel, the goods are shipped from Egypt.

“But we can assure our customers that these are high quality Egyptian fibres and they should have no doubt about that,” he said.

Four Brothers stocks suits, shoes, ties, belts, casual wear as well as a wide range of women and children’s clothes.

“Four Brother does not only offer a diverse fashion, but also have the latest offers to suit the client’s needs,” he said.

