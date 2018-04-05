New Chikwawa movie decries girls’ abuse

An up-and-coming movie outfit based at Nchalo in Chikwawa has released a play with a call to society to refrain from abuse and exploitation of young girls.

The group, calling itself Umodzi the Great Movies, has produced a debut play titled ‘He is My Uncle’ (Part 1).

Shot in Nchalo and other parts of Chikwawa, the 100-plus minute film is relatively small budget and features a five-member cast.

According to Andrew Mtalika, who not only acted but also produced and directed the movie in an interview on Wednesday said the clip documents the plight of marginalized school girls often abused by their town relatives.

“He is my Uncle, which is Part 1, tells the tale of a young orphaned girl named Vanessa ( played by Elise Ngondola) who is being taken to town by her uncle Mr Phiri ( played by myself). Along the way, she is forced into sex by her married uncle,” explained Mtalika.

He added that the play draws inspiration from real life stories of many societies abusing the girl-children by exploiting and marrying them off, thereby dooming their future.

“The idea of the play is to raise awareness on issues of abuse and early marriages which are rampant here in Chikwawa District,” Mtalika pointed out.

He, however, disclosed that the group is looking for funds to finish the project.

“But there is still a long way to go as we don’t have any copies of the play. So we need funds for us to have copies as well as launching the debut movie,” said Mtalika.

If funds permit, Umodzi the Great Movies will drop the second part of ‘He is My Uncle’ which is already written, according to the director.

On piracy haunting the movie industry, Mtalika said his theatre group entered into agreement with the studio that shot the film not to leak it to the burning centres.

“We believe that Bande Studios Production will help us by not breaching the contract that we entered into in terms of production and distribution of the play,” said Mtalika.

