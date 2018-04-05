Tigers set to unveil Nkhwazi as new coach

TNM Super League side Azam Tigers has said it will announce the identity of the new coach, believed to be Lloyd Nkhwazi, this weekend ahead of the 2018 season.

Tigers’ technical director Robin Alufandika said they have hired the new coach and will be unveiled this weekend.

“Our is on his way from the central region. We are very pleased we have got a good cacth,” Alufnadika said.

The former Dwangwa United coash has thrashed out a deal with Tigers hierarchy to become the new coach and guide the Kau-Kau boys in the forthcoming league campaign.

He will link up with Bill Tewesa who was part of his backroom staff at Nyasa Big Bullets when they were a force to reckon with.

Meanwhile, Tigers has been boosted with the joining of veteran strikers Jimmy Zakazaka and Victor Nyirenda.

Zakazaka, who played for Nyasa Big Bullets last season, said “it feels great” to be back at a club where he started his footballcareer.

On his part, Nyirenda, who featured for Blue Eagles last season, said he is happy that he has been welcomed at Tigers and he hopes for a wonderful stay at the club.

The two veterans, alongside former PremierBet Wizard player Blessings Phiri, featured for Tigers in Sunday’s friendly match against Bullets at Mulanje Park which Bullets won 2-0.

The two, who also played for Be Forward Wanderers, were part of the Flames squad which qualified for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations after 26 years.

