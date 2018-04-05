Malawi police arrest 3 men for alleged sexual assualt on 2 young girls

Malawi Police in Limbe have arrested three people for allegedly defiling two young girls along Dunduzu Road in Limbe Market on March 29 this year.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane said the suspects are Wilson Peter, 28, Mphatso Magombo, 21, and Fusanani Frazer, 19.

“On March 24 this year, police received a complaint that unknown person defiled a 15 year-old girl at the mentioned place.

“This prompted the CID officers to conduct an ambush on March 29 within the area,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane said while in the ambush, they heard two girls screaming for help and upon rushing to the scene, they found the trio taking turns to sexually assulat two girls aged 11 and 16.

Medical tests proved that the two girls were defiled.

The three will appear before court soon to answer defilement charges, according to police.

Peter hails from Wendewende Village in Traditional Authority Juma, Mulanje, Magombo comes from Nasiyaya Village in Traditional Authority Somba, Blantyre, while Frazer is from Mataka Village in Traditional Authority Likoswe, Chiradzulu.

