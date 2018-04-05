Malawi police arrest 3 men for alleged sexual assualt on 2 young girls

April 5, 2018 Yamikani Yapuwa-Mana 5 Comments

Malawi Police  in Limbe have arrested three people for allegedly defiling  two young girls along Dunduzu Road in Limbe Market on March 29 this year.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane said the suspects are  Wilson Peter, 28, Mphatso Magombo, 21, and Fusanani Frazer, 19.

“On March 24 this year, police received a complaint that unknown person defiled a 15 year-old girl at the mentioned place.

“This prompted the CID officers to conduct an ambush on March 29 within the area,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane said while in the ambush, they heard two girls screaming for help and upon rushing to the scene, they found the trio  taking turns to sexually assulat two girls aged 11 and 16.

Medical tests proved that the two girls were defiled.

The three will  appear before court soon to answer defilement charges, according to police.

Peter hails from Wendewende Village in Traditional Authority Juma, Mulanje, Magombo comes from Nasiyaya Village in Traditional Authority Somba, Blantyre, while Frazer is from Mataka Village in Traditional Authority Likoswe, Chiradzulu.

5 Comments on "Malawi police arrest 3 men for alleged sexual assualt on 2 young girls"

Naphiri
Guest
Naphiri

Please just castrate them and release them.

5 hours 38 minutes ago
sabwe
Guest
sabwe

zoziyamba dala

6 hours 41 minutes ago
Mabodza
Guest
Mabodza

Just give them death sentence

6 hours 42 minutes ago
Kampango
Guest
Kampango

kunyasa nkhope wati eshiiiiiiii

5 hours 40 minutes ago
Kambewa chisale
Guest
Kambewa chisale

Ahlomwe ana adya njoka fuck you kukonda zamkabudula no wonder Thyolo and Mulanje are over populated

6 hours 44 minutes ago

