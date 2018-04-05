Malawi police say Esther Gondwe died of drug overdose at lodge

A 38-year-old socialite, Esther Gondwe has died of alleged drug abuse, police have confirmed.

Gondwe who hailed from Malungu Village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga died on Tuesday at Larchevoir Lodge in Blantyre

Both Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi and Lodge Manager where the incident happened James Mwenefumbo confirmed the sad development.

“The deceased was with her boyfriend Lusungu Mwaungulu 39, who works with the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Lilongwe at the time of her death in Blantyre.

“The two had allegedly met on Monday and had been drinking beers together in various entertainment joints within the city. On the fateful Tuesday morning, the two booked in at the said lodge where they slept after a busy night out,” Nkhwazi explained.

It is claimed that the deceased woke up during the night to visit the toilet where she fell down and was discovered by her boyfriend at around14:45 hrs.

The matter was reported to Manase Police Station who later took her to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospitall where postmoterm conducted on Wednesday revealed that she died of drug overdose.

The police went further for a search at Gondwe’s house situated at Sunnyside.

Over 381 used tubes pethadine Hydrochloride and five syringes were found in her bedroom.

Meanwhile, Police have warned Malawians against drugs and alcohol abuse.

“Drug and Alcohol abuse is very dangerous to human beings therefore it is everyone’s responsility to avoid drug and alcohol abuse” said Sub’Inspector Nkhwazi.

