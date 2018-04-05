A 38-year-old socialite, Esther Gondwe has died of alleged drug abuse, police have confirmed.
Gondwe who hailed from Malungu Village, T/A Kyungu in Karonga died on Tuesday at Larchevoir Lodge in Blantyre
Both Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi and Lodge Manager where the incident happened James Mwenefumbo confirmed the sad development.
“The deceased was with her boyfriend Lusungu Mwaungulu 39, who works with the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Lilongwe at the time of her death in Blantyre.
“The two had allegedly met on Monday and had been drinking beers together in various entertainment joints within the city. On the fateful Tuesday morning, the two booked in at the said lodge where they slept after a busy night out,” Nkhwazi explained.
It is claimed that the deceased woke up during the night to visit the toilet where she fell down and was discovered by her boyfriend at around14:45 hrs.
The matter was reported to Manase Police Station who later took her to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospitall where postmoterm conducted on Wednesday revealed that she died of drug overdose.
The police went further for a search at Gondwe’s house situated at Sunnyside.
Over 381 used tubes pethadine Hydrochloride and five syringes were found in her bedroom.
Meanwhile, Police have warned Malawians against drugs and alcohol abuse.
"Drug and Alcohol abuse is very dangerous to human beings therefore it is everyone's responsility to avoid drug and alcohol abuse" said Sub'Inspector Nkhwazi.
36 Comments on "Malawi police say Esther Gondwe died of drug overdose at lodge"
mphoto ya u chimo ndi chani? ndati ndichani? nonse mundiyankhe tsopano iyeyo amazipopera ma drugs onsewo amafuna akhale chi predator ,chi bounse , bwanji bola ukanati usabadwire kuno ukanabadwira ku INDONESIAukanakhala utanyongedwa ndi RODRIGO DUTETE kapena ku mexico ukanakhala uli ndi zima ma fia ,komaso musamangoti chirichonse RIP EEEEE RIP ZOPUSAZO ,pamenepo wasiyana chani ndi otayamimba opusa ameneyo .
See the nature of the issue and consider the befitting comments. Some of the comments we are reading here are unmalawian.
May her soul rest in peace. May God comfort the bereaved family.
One thing about chewas is that they don’t have hatred for any tribe in this country. Often when you hear the word “Mtumbuka” mentioned mockingly just know that its someone from the Southern region. I am saying the truth and I mean it. The central region stands between North and South, we interact with people from these two regions without any problem. However, we are always surprised to see the kind of animosity that is there between tribes in the North and those in the South. Its very shocking…….
According to the Report munthuyu sanafe ndi Drug Abuse koma kugwa. let us report things correctly. Anthu onse amagwawa do we say because of njala etc?
There’s definitely a SMOKING GUN in this whole story. The deceased went to bathroom at night but the boyfriend claims to only have discovered the dead body at 14:45hrs. So the boyfriend didn’t wake up till almost 3 o’clock the following afternoon? He wasn’t surprised his mate was NOT around on the bed ALL that time???
What kind of forensic toxicology tests would give results within the stated period of time? Two-three days? Bwinobwino’tu????
Am equally confused. May we put these times right
Lusungu Duster Mwaungulu its high time you start investing your cash other than spending it in booze and prostitute.
another serious issue here is WHO supplied her with the drugs.for what ever reasons,she chose to be on drugs.BUT someone was clearly benefiting and feeding her habit.who knows how many others they may be supplying.that’s what the police should really be looking into.even journalists .dont just report whats in whatsapp groups find the people behind the scenes as well. may her soul finally be at peace
Esther wandifoola. Tisamapite chonchi. Chimavuta ndi chani koma? Uwuse mu mtendere
Eshiiii MHSRIP
siatumbuka okha koma ukanati aliyense ayanela kusiya makamaka okumwawo.
pepani ofeledwa nonse