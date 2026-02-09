New Government, Same Script: Arrests, Headlines, No Justice

Commentators are saying Malawi has perfected a dangerous political ritual: every change of government is followed by a wave of high-profile arrests, loud accusations, dramatic court appearances — and then silence.

Analysts warn that this recurring pattern is hollowing out public confidence in State institutions and reducing the rule of law to a political weapon rather than a pillar of justice.

According to observers, a familiar script now defines Malawi’s power transitions. Senior figures from outgoing administrations are rounded up on allegations of corruption, abuse of office, fraud or money-laundering. Cameras roll. Headlines scream. Political supporters cheer.

Then, quietly, the cases stall.

Suspects are released on bail. Files gather dust. Prosecutors lose momentum. Some cases drag on for years, while others are simply abandoned when political winds shift again. Critics say the cycle has turned law enforcement into an extension of political rivalry — not an instrument of impartial accountability.

The pattern is not new.

In 2013, several former Cabinet ministers were arrested and charged with treason for allegedly trying to block Joyce Banda’s constitutional succession after the death of President Bingu wa Mutharika. Those charged included Patricia Kaliati, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Nicholas Dausi, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Henry Mussa, Jean Kalilani, Goodall Gondwe and Peter Mutharika himself, then DPP leader.

Former presidential legal adviser Allan Ntata was charged in absentia.

Yet when Peter Mutharika won the 2014 Tripartite Elections, the entire case collapsed — not because guilt or innocence had been determined, but because political power had changed hands.

To many Malawians, it was the first clear sign that justice bends with politics.

The cycle repeated itself in 2020 after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) won the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election. Several senior DPP figures and state officials were arrested, including Norman Chisale, Joseph Mwanamveka, Peter Mukhito, Jappie Mhango, Jean Mathanga, Shadric Namalomba and Roza Mbilizi.

Years later, most of those cases remain unresolved. Some of the same individuals are now back in government, raising uncomfortable questions about whether the arrests were ever meant to lead to real accountability.

Now, almost five months into the current DPP administration, the wheel has turned again.

Former senior MCP officials have been arrested, including ex-Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba and former ministers Vitumbiko Mumba, Jessie Kabwila, Moses Kunkuyu, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Sosten Gwengwe, Sam Kawale and Ezekiel Ching’oma.

MCP leaders have dismissed the arrests as politically motivated and have appealed to both local and international bodies for intervention.

But political analyst and former University of Malawi lecturer Ernest Thindwa says the problem runs deeper than any single party.

He describes the arrests as a systematic abuse of State institutions for private political ends.

“The undesirable state of Malawi’s institutions is largely an outcome of a political class that alternates roles while abusing state institutions to advance narrow and private interests,” Thindwa said.

He argues that an unwritten pact exists among politicians — a silent agreement never to truly hold each other accountable.

“If social justice were truly a value we all embraced, members of the political class would be the first to face the full force of the law,” he said. “But there is evidently an unwritten rule that politicians must not meaningfully and conclusively subject each other to justice when on the wrong side of the law.”

In other words: today’s suspects are tomorrow’s rulers, and tomorrow’s rulers will bury today’s cases.

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche says the judiciary’s limited capacity only worsens the problem.

“Our Judiciary is overwhelmed with cases, and it is a challenge to see a case to a conclusion, particularly one that requires enormous evidence,” he said.

He also criticised the practice of making arrests without strong evidence, arguing that it delays prosecutions and weakens cases from the start.

For many citizens, the result is a cruel illusion of accountability.

Arrests create the appearance of action, but rarely deliver justice. Corruption is announced, not punished. Abuse of office is exposed, not resolved.

What remains is a political theatre where handcuffs are used for headlines, not for reform — and where the real losers are ordinary Malawians, watching the same drama repeat itself every election cycle, with different names but the same ending: no one truly held to account.

