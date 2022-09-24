New Leader at Malawi Association UK seek to engage govt on MW2063 vision

Charitable organisation, Malawi UK Association (MAUK) says it wants to engage with to achieve the MW2063 vision as its contribution to change the lives and welfare of fellow Malawians.

This was said by, George Ndisale — who has been officially confirmed as MAUK’s chairman, replacing Tadeyo Mphande, who recently resigned on personal grounds.

Formed on September 29, 1992, MAUK have managed to bring together Malawians based in UK and Ndisale said they are currently building a working relationship with the Malawi High Commission.

“We are also working with various organisations in Malawi to promote their products and services,” he said. “Going forward, we want to work with our stakeholders to help Malawians living in the diaspora invest back home.

“The most important thing we want to achieve is to unify the different Malawian diaspora associations, businesses and our community to work together to promote Malawian businesses here in the UK and back home.”

He added that the fruits of being MAUK member are enormous as one gets to be in a big Malawian family in the diaspora and to join one , saying registered members get posted to various organisations when they need help.

“If a member is a business person, they get a chance of being linked to the wider Malawian community.

“They can also advertise their products on our website and various social media platforms within our community. We organise and assist GoFund when one is bereaved to help repatriation of the remains back home.”

The overall aim of MAUK include promoting the welfare of all Malawian nationals and persons of Malawian descent based in the United Kingdom and has general oversight of regional Malawi associations or a corporate organisation — whose aims and objectives are to promote the welfare of Malawians and choose to affiliate itself with MAUK.

It’s Objectives to achieve this overall aim are:

(a) To promote and enhance the welfare of Malawians living in the United Kingdom with particular focus on, but not limited to, facilitating access or offering information on personal development opportunities for Malawian Community on issues such as training, employment, health or bereavement matters;

(b) To promote integration and assimilation of Malawians in UK into the British society and British way of life through education, learning and good citizenship;

(c) To promote and enhance cohesion and cooperation among Malawians through building up of partnerships and networks and organising exchange programmes with other associations, agencies, and /or organisations who share or carry out similar objectives and values with a view to promoting the interests of Malawi and enhancing the positive image of Malawian culture;

(d) To oversee activities and operations of Regional Malawi Associations and other affiliated organisations or associations and to unite them under one banner to achieve maximum representations of Malawian and the nation of Malawi. In addition, to act an intermediary between Regional Malawi associations and the Malawi High Commission to London and other external agencies;

(e) To initiate, identify and or carry out projects that target to benefit members of the Malawian Community whether in UK or Malawi and also to solicit funding and any other resources for and on behalf of MAUK.

At the annual general meeting in October last year, the members elected Tadeyo Mphande as chairman, with George Ndisale as the deputy.

Having resigned, and officially replaced by Ndisale, the executive committee has Jean Mvalo as secretary general; Getrude Munthali as vice-secretary general; and Henry Ntholowa as treasurer general.

When reached out, Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Thomas Bisika said the Commission is set to enhance the objectives of MAUK Association in its endeavour to make Malawi a better country to live in.

“We always welcome positive milestones that Malawians in diaspora achieve and MAUK has our total support.

“That is what we are here for — to facilitate a cordial working relationship between our Motherland and our host country,” said Bisika, who has always made sure that Malawi High Commission attends functions of each diaspora organization.

