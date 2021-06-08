New Police Unit to curb defilement cases in rural Rumphi

Senior Chief Mwankhunikira has expressed optimism that the construction of Chinyolo Police Unit in Rumphi will contribute towards eradicating cases of

defilement, early marriages and other crimes in the area.

Mwankhunikira made the remarks during the official opening of Police Unit at Chinyolo valued at K25 million on Monday.

“The challenge was that people had to travel to Rumphi Police Station to report cases which is very far. Many cases were ignored by community. Today, the story is different because the Police unit is here. It would even be much better if we had a court in this area so that cases can be decided right here as opposed to travelling all the way to Rumphi,” he said.

Mwankhunikira said the police unit would promote investment in the area as businesspeople would be assured of security of their property and lives.

He urged the community to work closely with the Police in fighting crime in area.

Commissioner of Police for the Northern Region, Richard Luhanga, said the police unit was a step forward in provision of security for people in the area.

Luhanga said previously, people walked longer distances in search for police services from Rumphi, Chiweta or Bwengu.

“We have increased our footprint in Rumphi and we will be able to deliver our services with the quality that is required,” he said.

He urged people against vandalizing the unit in case of disagreements with Police saying withdrawal of officers from the area would work to the disadvantage of the communities.

Speaking on behalf of the District Commissioner (DC) for Rumphi, the district’s District Education Manager (DEM), Macphine Mzumara, urged the people to take care of the facility as it was in the area to serve their needs.

A representative of the business community at Chinyolo Trading Centre, Lekani Ng’oma, said he was relieved to have police in the area as theft in the shops was order of the day.

The unit has been constructed through District Development Fund (DDF).

It is envisaged that areas under Traditional Authority (TA) Mwahenga, Sub TA Chisovya and Katatawe will benefit from the unit.

