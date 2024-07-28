New regional development grouping emerges in Malawi to promote unity in the northern region

A new development focused grouping, ‘Partners for the North’, has been established in Malawi with the goal of uniting and developing the country’s northern region.

This group led by Sons and daughters from all the Northern region , has commenced a series of meetings in major cities across the country, with the inaugural meeting taking place at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on July 27, 2024.

According to Madhlopa, the group’s mission is to “mobilize resources, advocate for infrastructure projects, and support local businesses and underprivileged students”.

Madhlopa emphasized that the organization is not a political group, but rather a platform for constructive dialogue and partner with the government and other stakeholders within and across Malawi.

The formation of ‘Partners for the North’ is motivated by stalled projects and perceived neglect in the region. Madhlopa cited examples such as the Mzuzu Stadium, Mombera University, Orton Chirwa International Airport, Mzuzu Youth Centr and crucial road infrastructure, which have become mere campaign tools for all upcoming governments.

Madhlopa lamented that despite having multiple political parties in the north, significant and tangible changes have not been seen on the ground.

The organization intends to engage with the government, the northern diaspora.

Madhlopa emphasized that the group is open to all, regardless of political affiliation, and aims to create a unified voice for the northern region.

Currently, ‘Partners for the North’ is reaching out to people within Malawi and in the diaspora from the northern region and connecting them with local opportunities.

Madhlopa stressed that the organization’s goal is to ensure equitable development across all regions of Malawi, rather than creating division.

” It’s time for change of mindset. It’s time for a new dawn. It’s time for a new chapter in the North. We really have to channel our energy towards developing the North as sons and daughters of this region. Change begins now,” Concluded Madhlopa in an interview with NYASATIMES.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!