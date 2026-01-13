New Sheriff in Town: Minister Chipungu Hits the Ground Running, Issues Bold Warning Against ‘Politically-Induced’ Land Grabbing

In a decisive debut, the newly appointed Minister of Lands and Urban Development, Chimwemwe Chipungu, made headlines on Tuesday by declaring the government’s unwavering commitment to combat land grabbing.

Addressing the media at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Chipungu, flanked by Ministers Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri (Local Government and Rural Development), Shadrick Namalomba (Information and Communication Technology), and Peter Mukhito (Homeland Security), issued a stern warning to those who have unlawfully seized land in Lilongwe: the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will not protect anyone entangled in land grabbing scandals.

Chipungu highlighted the pressing challenges facing his Ministry, including soaring rental fees currently amounting to K20 billion annually for housing government agencies. “This massive expenditure drains funds that could otherwise fuel development efforts,” he stated, underscoring the Ministry’s growing human resource gap in both numbers and skills.

Despite these obstacles, the Minister proudly shared a series of progressive achievements, including the enactment and operationalization of land laws, the digitalization of lease approvals, the delegation of land services to local councils, and the establishment of 319 Customary Land Tribunals and 28 District Land Tribunals, as well as a Central Land Board.

Chipungu also announced an imminent launch of a national land audit aimed at identifying landowners and exposing idle land. “It’s unfortunate that our cities are dotted with unutilized land,” he remarked, vowing to bring accountability to the Ministry.

He acknowledged past issues of corruption and emphasized his commitment to transforming this narrative: “I’m here as a new bloom to reverse the negative perceptions surrounding this Ministry. If you want land, come to us with your application—we will assist you.”

Minister Mukhito reinforced the seriousness of land grabbing, calling it a grave offense under Malawian law. “Our Ministry will take action against anyone caught in these acts,” he assured the public.

The press conference also saw support from Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Justin Adack Saidi, further solidifying the government’s stance on this critical issue.