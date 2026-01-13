TNM celebrates 2025 remarkable financial and customer growth, gives staff three-month bonus and 20% salary increase

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc has closed 2025 on a strong financial and operational high, recording its best performance in years and rewarding employees with up to three months’ salary as a bonus and a 20 percent salary increase effective January 2026.

In a statement, the TNM Board said the bonuses and salary adjustments were approved in recognition of the company’s strong results, driven by the commitment and dedication of staff across all departments.

TNM Chief Executive Officer Michel Herbert said continuous investment in the network, combined with disciplined execution by employees, has significantly improved service quality and customer experience across the country.

“2025 marks a clear turnaround for TNM. Our improved service quality attracted more customers, which in turn strengthened our financial performance. This did not happen by chance. It is the result of our people’s disciplined and consistent effort. I am proud to celebrate this achievement with the team that made it possible,” said Herbert.

To further support employees during the high-cost festive and farming season, TNM also introduced an optional loan waiver scheme covering December and January, aimed at easing pressure related to school fees, farming inputs and other household expenses.

Human Resources and Administration Director Dalitso Nkunika said the company remains committed to rewarding performance and supporting the wellbeing of its employees.

“We believe in recognizing performance and supporting our people. The bonus payment and salary increment will help address real needs and reflect our commitment to fairness and the long-term wellbeing of our staff,” said Nkunika.

The 20 percent salary increase will be performance-based, ensuring that employees who have delivered the greatest impact on the business are fairly rewarded.

Under the bonus structure, one-third of the total amount was paid in December 2025 as a year-end reward, while the remaining two-thirds will be paid in March 2026 after the final audit of the company’s annual financial statements.

TNM’s strong performance is already reflected in its financial outlook. The company has announced that profit after tax for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be between K20.915 billion and K22.879 billion, representing a growth of 108 to 128 percent from the K10.053 billion recorded in 2024.

During the year, millions of Malawians joined or returned to the TNM network, with many also adopting TNM Mpamba for digital financial services. This growth has positioned TNM as Malawi’s fastest-growing mobile network, driving strong increases in both revenue and profitability.

