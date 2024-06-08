New terminal building being constructed at KIA as part of ADL reforms

Airport Developments Limited (ADL) says, reforms and infrastructure developments that are taking place are moving right direction sighting one of the on going projects of constructing Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) terminal building cover on the curbside passenger drop-off area.

Speaking after an interface with Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Public Infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer at ADL, Victor Lungu said, the canopy which its project is underway it will eliminate challenges which passengers face during rainy season as the arrival waiting center was in dilapidated shape.

Under the reforms, Lungu said when making his presentation that the department among others is pushing on aerodrone certification at KIA which will facilitate production of manuals, Rehabilitation of Infrastructure, constant supply of Energy and introction of private aviation security operator.

“Chileka Airport will also have the ongoing rehabilitation completed and a new terminal building is also waiting. The airport will also see a transit passengers facility and waving bay being constructed there.

Other waiting projects include new Mzuzu and Mangochi airports,” Lungu said.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on transport and public Infrastructure Enock Phale said these are ambitious plans that will help to develop air transport industry for the economic growth of this country.

“The committe will help ADL to see through these plans as it is aligned with the Agriculture, Tourism, Mining (ATM) strategy.

We have indeed appreciate their reforms and these are very crucial in boosting our economy,” Phale said.

