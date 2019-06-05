New Wanderers manager Maunde promises victory reign

Be Forward Wanderers new team manager Victor Maunde, replacement of Stevie Madeira who resigned as team manager last week, had promised a reign of good results at the Lali Lubani Road.

Madeira stepped down following pressure from a section of the team’s supporters who accused the executive committee of favouring him when he was spared after some members of the technical panel were fired and suspended due to poor results.

Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, said they have since recruited Maunde on probation for an undisclosed duration before he is confirmed.

Mkandawire said the club settled for Maunde because of his “passion, maturity and that he is available.”

Maunde, who is also an Executive Committee member for Wanderers, said he was delighted with his new position.

“I want to serve the interests of the club by impressing all major stakeholders—be it players, fans, sponsors and my fellow Executive Committee members,” he said.

Maunde was also part of the 2017 Wanderers awards organising committee.

Madeira resigned on May 21 with a condition that the team should refund him K7 million it owes him.

But Mkandawire declined to comment on the issue of Madeira’s refund claim.

