Newly ordained Catholic priests called to give the world love

Archbishop of Blantyre Diocese Thomas Msusa has called upon newly ordained priests to promote love among Christians within their parishes and beyond.

He said this Saturday during the ordination of four deacons at the St Montfort Parish in Blantyre.

The four newly ordained priests are Rev. Fr Francisco Malata, Fr. Vincent Matewere, Fr. Augustine Chochoma and Fr. Richard Chikumbu.

Msusa cited the need for unity in overcoming inequality among societies as an important aspect of ministry for the new priests.

“It is into this world that God sends you to bring his healing love and saving power as you preach the word and celebrate the sacraments, as you give yourselves in service to others and by the holiness of your lives, as you remain faithful to your commitment to celibacy and promises of respect and obedience,” he told the new priests.

Msusa reminded the new ordained priests that the world needs good shepherds, “is clearer now more than ever.”

He advised them to, “Turn on the television. Look on the first page of our newspapers. You will see that.”

The Archbishop encouraged them to heed Jesus’ instruction to minister well to people’s needs, telling them that God has called them to begin ministry during this particular time.

“In his plan for the church, Jesus established the priesthood so men could stand in his place and shepherd his flock, “feeding them the Eucharist and sound doctrine, helping them to hear the voice of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, and tending to their needs with the sacraments,” he pointed out

“The uniqueness of this year’s ordination comes amidst a pandemic and sadly we are witnessing growing tension, division and injustice in our nation. We have powerful reminders, we can only be healed, we can only be renewed and united in and through the power of God,” His Grace said during his homily.

He told the new priests that, “It is into this world that God sends you to bring his healing love and saving power as you preach the word and celebrate the sacraments, as you give yourselves in service to others and by the holiness of your lives, as you remain faithful to your commitment to celibacy and promises of respect and obedience.”

“Current events should not make you nervous,” the Archbishop explained, because you are not entering the ministry alone.

“We always know, we can count on Jesus who continues to have such great love for his flock, who works through his priests,” he said.

Precautions against spreading the novel coronavirus didn’t dampen the spirits of four deacons ordained to the priesthood in the Archdiocese of Blantyre nor their families and friends.

The safety requirements to prevent spread of the virus ruled ordination and limited numbers of people to attend were in place, social distancing was practiced, face masks and hand sanitizers were in play.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the newly ordained priests were not hugged by their fellow priests as one way of welcoming them and instead they bowed heads to each other.

The Archbishop announced that the newly ordained priests have been allocated as follows, Fr. Malata to Limbe Cathedral, Fr. Matewere has been posted to Chisitu Parish in Mulanje, Fr. Chochoma to Bangwe Parish and Fr. Chikumbu to Pius XII Minor Seminary.

