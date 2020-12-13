Attorney General gives nod to Bushiris extradition process
Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe has told the ministry of Homeland Security to go ahead with the extradition process of prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.
Chikosa has confirmed that he has written the Minister of Homeland Security to issue the authority to proceed with the extradition process under the extradition Act.
This means the government of Malawi will start the extradition process once the minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda issues the authority to proceed.
Lawyer for prophet Bushiri, Wapona Kita refused to comment on the matter.
“These are issues at ministry level. They have not reached us. I will comment when we reach the bridge,” said Kita.
Bushiri, who is leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church , and his wife Mary escaped from South Africa mid-November where they are facing fraud and money-laundering charges. They jumped bail and made their way to Malawi.
The South African government has since applied to Malawi for extradition of the two. The matters are being contested in court.
Back home, Malawi Police arrested Bushiri and his wife in Lilongwe, but when they were taken to court, principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba released them unconditionally, arguing their arrest was unlawful.
Bushiri has said he fled to Malawi because he feared for their lives and that they would not get a fair trial presided by white court officials and investigated by corrupt white police officers.
He demanded that the prosecuting team and the investigating officers be removed and for South African authorities to assure his safety and not revoke his bail.
However, Bushiri's bail has been revoked and warrants of arrest issued. He has also lost his opulent house in Centurion, Pretoria.
Please fellow citizens, let us remember that when we are outside the boarders of our great land, we are great ambassadors for it.
Let us build the great band “Malawi”.
Especially you sons and daughters who have been blessed with influence.
But the Judge who gave them bail was an African Lady of colour so this issue of white court officials I dont know where it is coming from. The Police’s job is simply to investigate arrest & take one to court then the courts examines the evidence if it is admissible in the court of law & if it is compelling. So if the evidence is just been manufactured then the courts will throw the case away. Here it seems that the evidence is compelling and overwhelming. A Police brigadier who is alleged to have received R500 000 from Bushiri… Read more »
