Newly registered Mwenifumbo’s NDP dares to field candidates in Karonga local government by-elections

Officials from the latest political party on the block, the National Development Party (NDP) say the party will field candidates in all three local government by-elections in Karonga.

Interim president Frank Mwenifumbo has confirmed the NDP will feature candidates in Kaporo, Chilanga and Rukuru ward by-elections in Karonga.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) has indicated that the by-elections will be held on March 26 this year.

Mwenifumbo says they want to test their popularity at the ballot.

Mec spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa initially indicated that 22 candidates had expressed interest in contesting in the by-elections.

With the NDP’s declaration, the number is likely to increase.

