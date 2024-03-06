Escom gets new substation from Japan, to put new 21,000 on national grid

Officials from Escom say up to 21,000 connections will be put on the national grid in Lilongwe and surrounding areas following the handing over of Lilongwe Old Town Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) sub-station.

Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) handed over the Escom substation on Wednesday in the Capital City.

The sub-station together with the Kanengo sub-station were co-financed by the government of Malawi, which contributed $2 million through Escom and the government of Japan which contributed $19 million through Jica.

A member of Escom board of directors Bernard Mkandawire, said the the new sub-station is a big milestone towards achieving the plan to connect up to 180 000 new customers.

He said so far the company has connected 68 000 new customers and hopes to connect more within a short period of time with the new sub-station.

Jica president Tanaka Akihiko said Japan will continue supporting Malawi through various sectors to help the nation achieve its aspiration of being self-sustained.

He said with the improved power supply, there are expectations that more businesses will be opened thereby boosting the economy and creating more jobs.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale who represented the Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola, said improving electricity supply is key in the pursuit of Agenda 2063 as it plays a big role in mechanisation, digitisation and attracting investors

