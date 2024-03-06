Paramount Holdings, Sungold Food Processing hands over water kiosk to Mgona community

Paramount Holdings and Sungold Food Processing companies have handed over a free water kiosk to M’gona community in Lilongwe, a move residents say will rescue them waterborne diseases such as Cholera.

The two companies have also pledged to be paying all the bills to Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).

During the kiosk launch, Water and Sanitation Minister Abida Mia underscored the importance of clean and portable water in disease control among communities.

In his remarks, SunGold Food Processing Ltd Mahesh Ghedia said the water kiosk is part of the companies’ corporate social responsibility since most of their workers come from M’gona area.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe City Center lawmaker, Alfred Jiya hailed the companies for the support; describing it as timely since the nation still battles against Cholera.

Water insecurity is a critical public health challenge in most urban informal settlements in Malawi as most of the population often lacks access to household taps.

