NGO calls for greater SRHR awareness among girls and women with disabilities

Sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) activists have called for greater awareness on SRHR among women and girls with disabilities, observing that most of them are ignorant about their rights.

The National Coordinator for the Human Rights of Women and Girls with Disabilities in Malawi (WAG), Stellla Nkhonya Chisangwala, said time had come for women with disabilities to know and claim their rights as this could help them make informed decisions in their sexuality.

“It was discovered that 10 out of 100 do not know about their rights. It was against this background that the organization conducted media awareness campaign,” said Chisangwala.

She said her organisation has been organising meetings for women and girls with disability to understand their rights and hold an awareness campaign on ending sexual violence and Gender Based Violence on women and girls with Disabilities.

Chisangwala further stated that women and girls need economic empowerment as the case with anybody else.

She said it is sad that women and girls with disabilities are sidelined in their right to access National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans.

“We are appealing to Government to consider our women and girls with NEEF loans so that they are able to stand on their own,” she said.

Meanwhile, the organization has set up clubs in Lilongwe’s surburbs of Senti, Kauma and Area 23 although none of them have received funding, so far.

