NGO drills Salima students in academic excellence

Academic focus and performance are expected to improve among students at Mkwero Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in the lakeshore district of Salima following mentorship sessions the students have recently had.

Education Support Initiative (ESI), a non-profit organization, has been conducting the sessions alongside university-going students in the country.

Some of the topics the students have been mentored in include how to resist peer pressure, improve academic excellence, how to manage time and set smart goals for oneself.

ESI executive director, Samuel Malasa Banda, noted that the students may have access to fees and free education but fail to make progress in their academic lives due to lack of encouragement.

“We brought together these university students to inspire learners and it has been a success,” said Banda.

Banda also added that his organization plans to take mentorship sessions to at least 20 secondary schools in Salima, one each week.

Mkwero CDSS headteacher, Esmy Chamdimba, said focus among her students was indeed being restored following the mentorship sessions.

“When these students are in school, they mostly take it for granted and barely know what the future has for them. The importance of mentorship lies in the fact that the school is just a system to guide them to their goals but the future is basically in their hands,” said Chamdimba.

Mkwero CDSS students who underwent the mentorships expressed optimism of making it in the future with the lifeskills they had acquired.

“This mentorship session has helped me a lot and has changed my mindset because I was doing most things unknowingly,” said Luka Mayaza, one of the learners.

Founded in 2017, ESI focuses on finding sponsors who can pay fees for deprived students in community day secondary schools and boarding schools in Salima as well as mentoring them in a number of academic related areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :