NGO worried with escalation of mental health problems among workers

Malawi continues to register an escalation in cases of stress, burnout, and anxiety among workers in various sectors despite growing recognition of mental health as a critical component of well-being, Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance Malawi (NCDAMW) has disclosed.

NCDAMW National Chairperson Maud Mwakasungula, in a statement issued last week, called upon stakeholders to intensify efforts in providing the necessary resources, policies, and support for employees.

The alliance issued the statement to join the global community in commemorating the 2024 World Mental Health Day under the theme: “Mental Health at Work: It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace.”

The theme reminded players of the urgent need to create a supportive work environment that promotes mental well-being, ensuring employees can thrive in both their professional and personal lives.

Mwakasungula stated that workplace mental health has become a growing concern, with millions of workers nationally and worldwide affected by mental health challenges.

She said key challenges fueling the problem include fear of being stigmatized preventing employees from seeking the support they need.

“Additionally, mental health issues remain shrouded in silence, particularly in industries where high performance is expected. In many workplaces, employees lack access to mental health services such as counselling or wellness programs. In developing countries like Malawi, these services are further constrained by limited healthcare infrastructure and cultural stigmas surrounding mental health,” she said.

Mwakasungula further stated that the rise of burnout, especially in fast-paced work environments, has led to deteriorating mental health conditions for employees.

She said long hours, unrealistic deadlines, and lack of support systems increase mental health problems.

“In response to these challenges, we recognize both the government and civil society have taken steps to promote mental health awareness and support services in the workplace. The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with other stakeholders, has been instrumental in integrating mental health services into primary healthcare systems,” explained Mwakasungula.

However, Mwakasungula emphasized that organizations such as the NCD Alliance Malawi and others have been at the forefront of promoting mental health awareness, advocating for workplace mental health policies, and providing direct support services.

She said these efforts are contributing to a growing awareness of mental health issues and solutions within professional settings.

She challenged employers to implement workplace policies that prioritize mental well-being, which includes providing access to counselling, mental health training for managers, and fostering a culture that supports mental health.

Mwakasungula said there is a need for Malawians to break the silence surrounding mental health issues by promoting open conversations.

“Reducing stigma is also essential to ensure employees feel safe and supported in seeking help because the fight for better mental health in the workplace requires coordinated efforts. Governments, businesses, NGOs, and healthcare providers must work together to create sustainable support systems and make mental health care accessible,” she narrated.

The Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (otherwise abbreviated as NCD Alliance Malawi) is a national civil society network with a common goal to reduce the burden of preventable morbidity and disability as well as avoidable deaths due to non-communicable diseases and injuries, including the broad scope of many non- communicable disease impacting the health of Malawians.

