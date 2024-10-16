TLP organization calls for youth participation in 2025 general elections

An international citizens movement which promote democratic alternation in Africa, Tournons La Page (TLP), which is a newly established organization in Malawi, has called on young people in the country to exercise their human rights in the upcoming 2025 general elections by making sure that they are taking part in both voting as well as participating through contesting in various positions.

National Coordinator for TLP, Malango Maganga made the call at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre during a media interface meeting where he expressed the organization’s commitment in promoting democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country.

Maganga also outlined the organization’s goals, emphasizing the importance of democratic principles at all levels.

He stressed that TLP’s primary main focus in the 2025 elections is to mobilize and support youth participation.

“In 2025 general elections our focus will be mobilising and supporting youth participation in contesting in various positions and taking part in voting because most young people they don’t know that they have a big role to play as citizens and leaders of tomorrow,” said Maganga.

According to Maganga, as an international citizens’ movement, TLP brings together over 250 organizations across 15 African countries, promoting democratic alternation in Africa.

He emphasized that by promoting democracy and human rights, TLP aims to create a brighter future for Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!