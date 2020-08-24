Ngoni king M’mbelwa V strips off Mahobe chieftaincy for marrying minor

Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V has terminated the services of group village headman Mahobe following revelations that he married a girl below the age of 18, thereby violating her rights.

He further said it has transpired that Mahobe, 42, began his affair with the girl in 2017 when the girl was only 14-years-old.

“As a World Vision Ambassador on the promotion of education for the girl child and a true leader of my people, I have traditionally stripped Mahobe off his position to set a good example in society. Let us all unite in protecting our girl child,” said M’mbelwa.

He said chiefs are supposed to be protecting the rights of a girl child and therefore he couldn’t entertain the conduct of the fired Chief.

“It has transpired that GHV Mahobe had married a 17 year old, contrary to our ideals aimed at promoting the welfare of girls in our Kingdom.

"Further, it has been learnt that the said GVH began his affair with the girl in 2017 when the girl was only 14" said Inkosi M'mbelwa.

The Ngoni King encouraged all Malawians to unite in protecting young girls from all forms of violence and abuses.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a good number of school going girls in primary and secondary schools below the age of 18 have been impregnated during this period when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mangochi and Mchinji have recorded huge numbers compared to the rest of the districts in the country.

