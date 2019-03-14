Ngumuya accuses Kamlepo of being ‘rude’

Blantyre City South legislator Allan Ngumuya accused Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua of People’s Party (PP) of being “rude” for contributing in parliament concerns from his constituency in a bid to campaign for his son Fredokiss who is contesting there.

But Kalua rejected the accusations, saying he was only making “a piece of information” that People in Chilobwe and Naotcha in Blantyre City South are in need of assistance.

First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje said even though Kalua was reporting the issue, the Member of Parliament for that area was in the House.

“You are a Member for Rumphi East not Blantyre,” observed Chilenje.

Ngumuya rising on a point of order query MP for Rumphi East to start looking at things from Blantyre City South he was in the House.

“I know, that is being rude. His son is contesting in Blantyre City South, so he is trying to promote his son. So we want these things to stop,” Ngumuya, formerly of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and now in UTM Party, said.

But Kalua defended himself, saying “it has nothing to do with my son.”

The First Deputy Speaker ordered Ngumuya to withdraw the word “rude” against Kalua.

“You cannot address that word to your colleague who is a fellow Member of Parliament,” she ruled.

Ngumuya said: “Let me find a good word; that is being ‘unfair’.”

The Blantyre City South MP later withdrew the word “rude.”

