Ngumuya tests positive for Covid-19: Admitted to Queen’s Hospital

Gospel musician and former member of Parliament for Blantyre City South Constituency, Allan Ngumuya, has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ngumuya has confirmed with journalists about the development on Tuesday .

The sensational gospel musician said he is admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he is receiving treatment.

“Please, tell the public that I have tested COVID-19 positive and I have been admitted to Queens. Let everyone stay safe. COVID-19 is real,” wrote Ngumuya on his Facebook page.

Ngumuya is one of the high ranking politicians to test COVID-19 positive after the Karonga Central legislator, Frank Mwenefumbo and the incumbent Nkhata Bay MP, Julius Chiona Mwase .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!