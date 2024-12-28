NICE Decries Sale, Exchange, and Unlawful Snatching of Voter Registration Certificates

The Nation Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has condemned the reports of the sale, exchange, and unlawful snatching of voter registration certificates ahead of the September 2025 General Elections.

In a statement last week, NICE Executive Director Gray Kalindekafe expressed concern over the unethical practices that marked the recently concluded three voter registration exercises. Kalindekafe revealed that some individuals had been selling their voter registration certificates in exchange for goods like soya pieces, soap, and sugar. Additionally, reports emerged of people forcibly taking certificates from registrants.

“We unequivocally condemn these practices as they undermine the very foundation of our democracy and threaten the integrity of the upcoming 2025 elections,” Kalindekafe stated.

Kalindekafe warned that such activities would compromise the legitimacy of election outcomes, potentially leading to a situation where elected officials may not truly reflect the will of the people. He also expressed concern that these practices would disenfranchise vulnerable groups, leaving them underrepresented and further marginalizing Malawi’s disadvantaged populations.

“These actions violate several laws, including Section 24(1) of the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections Act (PPLGE), which stipulates that voter registration certificates must only be issued to eligible individuals. Section 77 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to vote, and selling or forcibly taking voter certificates infringes upon this right,” Kalindekafe emphasized.

The NICE CEO further warned that the integrity of the 2025 elections is at risk when many voters are unable to participate due to these malpractices. He stressed that if left unchecked, this could lead to election results that do not reflect the true preferences of the electorate.

Kalindekafe cautioned that normalizing these corrupt practices would set a dangerous precedent for future elections, further entrenching a culture of impunity and fraud in Malawi’s political system.

He called on government bodies, political parties, civil society organizations, and citizens to take immediate action to protect the electoral process. Kalindekafe urged all stakeholders to strengthen public awareness campaigns, educating citizens on the importance of safeguarding their voter registration certificates and the legal consequences of engaging in corrupt practices.

“In conclusion, we urge all Malawians to protect the sanctity of our democratic processes by safeguarding their voter registration certificates. Let us unite to ensure that every eligible citizen can vote freely and fairly in the upcoming elections,” Kalindekafe concluded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!