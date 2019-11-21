NICE in peace building drive to avert post-poll case ruling turmoil

Semi-state civic educators, the National Institute for Civic Education (NICE) have embarked on peace building campaign in 10 districts to avert possible post-election court case ruling.

NICE executive director Ollen Mwalubunju said there was need to sensitize people on the need to welcome whatever ruling the Constitutional Court might hand down as regards to the landmark presidential election result challenge case.

“We will still need peace after the ruling therefore it is important to sensitize people the need to accept the court decision on the matter,” said Mwalubunju.

He said the campaign will spread to all the districts later.

Mwalubunju also hinted that NICE wants to bring together ruling party and opposition politicians to a dialogue table to find the lasting solution to the current political impasse.

Recently, Britain warned that the Constitutional Court judgement on the presidential elections nullification petition could lead to more violence in the country unless political parties enlighten their supporters on court processes and outcomes.

Britain, Malawi’s former colonial master, urged political leaders to coordinate clear messages to their supporters highlighting respect for the court process.

This followed an from the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in October asking political leaders to prepare their supporters to accept the decision of the court.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) also warned that the post-elections impasse could spiral out of control if government and other relevant actors do not urgently engage in a genuine and meaningful dialogue.

UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP)are challenging the presidential poll result in court claiming they were manipulated in favour of president Peter Mutharika, a claim Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission deny.

The Constitutional Court is currently hearing the case which is scheduled to end on December 6 2019 and a ruling to follow with 45 days.

