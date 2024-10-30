NICE Raises Alarm Over Low Voter Registration Turnout in Ntchisi

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has expressed alarm over the low turnout at voter registration centres in Ntchisi district. NICE District Program Officer Adam Disi reported that only 49,083 people have registered so far, representing just 25% of the 198,265 registered in 2019.

Disi attributed the low numbers to infrastructural issues, including the incomplete Ntchisi-Dzaleka M7 road and the unfinished Ntchisi Stadium. In contrast, MEC District Elections Officer Richard Kaleya remains hopeful that participation will increase as the registration period continues.

Amidst these concerns, renowned Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula emphasized the importance of voter registration during an appeal for eligible citizens to engage in the upcoming General Elections. He stressed that registering is a constitutional right and a crucial opportunity to elect preferred leaders.

Mwakasungula urged those facing registration challenges to report their grievances to the appropriate authorities and seek assistance from civil society organizations to boost registration efforts.

The first phase of the voter registration exercise, which covers multiple districts, will conclude on November 3, 2024.

