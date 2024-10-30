DPP considers court intervention over delays in simultaneous voter and ID registration

In light of media reports revealing that national identity registration has yet to commence in certain centers where voter registration is underway, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi’s main opposition and former ruling party, is contemplating significant measures in response to this delay.

In an interview, DPP Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, stated that the party “may seek” intervention from the very court that mandated the simultaneous conduct of voter and national ID registration.

According to Mukhito, this could potentially include a formal request to suspend the current voter registration exercise being conducted by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Just last week, the High Court ruled that the National Registration Bureau (NRB) must initiate ID registration at all locations where voter registration is occurring. This decision was welcomed by those lacking a national ID, which is essential for both voter registration and voting.

But an investigation by Nation Online discovered that in Liwonde, Machinga District, essential equipment, specifically the Biometric Registration Kits (BRK) necessary for the NRB’s registration process, was absent on Monday. As a result, individuals were unable to register, leading to widespread disappointment.

Reacting to these developments, Mukhito asserted that the DPP would not remain passive amidst these ongoing issues.

“We will be approaching the same court for a redirection,” he emphasized, reflecting the party’s commitment to ensuring a comprehensive, equitable, and credible election process ahead of the 2025 general elections.

According to Nation Online, residents in Machinga are urging the NRB to expedite its registration efforts, as only a week remains before the district’s first registration phase concludes. Additionally, there are calls for MEC to extend the voter registration timeline to accommodate individuals without IDs, considering that the court ruling emerged mid-registration.

Mukhito described these appeals as crucial and indicated that the DPP, along with other opposition parties, intends to raise these issues during a scheduled press conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

“One of our demands is to request MEC to pause the registration exercise until NRB officials are equipped with the necessary registration kits,” he stated.

Meanwhile, NRB has issued a press release confirming its commitment to comply with the court’s directive to integrate National Identity registration in the process.

