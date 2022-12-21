NICE urges citizens to stop politicking, join govt in developing Malawi

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has blamed Malawi’s stagnation in poverty to non-stop politicking both by politicians and citizens themselves.

NICE District Civic Education Officer (DCEO) for Dowa and Lilongwe Rural, Hajira Ali, observed that most Malawians spend most of their time arguing over political matters instead of collaborating in developing their areas.

Ali made the remarks during an awareness meeting her organization held in Mbingwa Village in Traditional Authority Malili in the outskirts of Lilongwe City.

The meeting, which dwelt on principles of democracy and Malawi 2063 development blueprint, attracted traditional leaders, Area Development Committee (ADC) members, religious and political leaders and citizens themselves.

Ali emphasized the need for politicians and ordinary citizens to live in tolerance to enable meaningful citizen participation in development, respect for human rights, transparency and accountability, and respect for rule of law.

“We need to be patriotic and hardworking if we are to develop this land. No one from abroad will come to develop this country except you and me,” she said.

The ADC chairperson highlighted rising cases of school dropout among children, early marriages and lack of collaboration among leaders as some of the challenges hindering development in the area.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman Mbingwa described the awareness meeting as an eye opener. He, however, pleaded with NICE to keep on visiting the areas to remind his subjects about their duties and obligations in a democratic society.

