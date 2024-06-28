NICE volunteers complain of ‘poor public service delivery’: Things are going astray

As the general public continues to complain about poor public services delivery through various governmental departments and agencies, NICE Trust volunteers have commented that things are going astray in the country.

Comments were made during a joint orientation session and sharing of experiences for District Advisory Forum Members of NICE Trust and its Volunteers on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The other objectives of the meeting were to facilitate and create platforms for discussions between people and local leaders on developments. And enhance order, peace and security during the political campaign period.

Area Civic Education Coordinator – ACEC for Lilongwe City South East Ronald Chitha complained that they face numerous challenges during the discharge of duty and one of it is political interference and unresponsiveness of politicians on development issues within their areas.

Chitha explained that since ACEC are public eyes, some politicians are reluctant to invite them to their respective meetings and rallies, because they know about being part of the truth and recognazible developments.

“Local leaders also fail to work with us when they know their block leadership tenure is nearing to end. They know us and our work, as we some times.” He explained.

Volunteers pointed out that, for instance, the National Registration Bureau – NRB, Immigration and Police fail to provide better services to the general public because of inadequate knowledge to serve people and corruption.

NICE Trust Programmes Officer for Lilongwe Urban District Hajira Ali advised volunteers to keep their eyes open to oversee, campaign and set agenda for equal and good service delivery.

Ali then urged stakeholders during the meeting to enhance their Security as election campaigns for the up coming 2025 general elections heats up.

In her remarks, Alice Kanyangala who is District Elections Officer for Lilongwe from Malawi Electoral Commission-MEC, admitted that her institution do not have structures to run its activities like civic education, hence rely on NICE and other organisations in order to reach the masses with better information.

She therefore revealed that MEC will start registering polsters for 2025 Elections in September this year.

Some other stakeholders present were the Anti-Corruption Bureau – ACB, Malawi Police Service, Ministry of Gender, and many others organisations.

