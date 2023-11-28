NICE wrote 57 to prayer-houses in voter mobilization for Dedza Central by-election

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust wrote a record 57 letters to various prayer-houses to mobilize the people of Dedza Central Constituency to cast their ballots in the just held by-election.

NICE Regional Civic Education Manager Chris Naphiyo said around 5, 608 male believers and 5, 489 female believers were reached with the message through these letters.

The people of Dedza Central Constituency went to a parliamentary by-election November 16, 2023, following the death of the former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker, Daniel Chiwere, in July this year.

Three candidates battled it out in the by-election, which saw MCP’s Willard Gwengwe (MCP) grabbing the seat.

Other contestants were Jacob Kaumphawi (independent) and Andrew Mtunga Kowedza of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) and United Democratic Front (UDF) did not field candidates.

As the country’s main civic education institution, NICE yet again played a key role in mobilizing people to vote through provision of civic and voter education and also observing the entire process in spite of an economically challenging terrain.

In an interview on Tuesday, Naphiyo said NICE made a lot of contributions towards the mobilization alongside the usual MEC mobilization initiatives that characterized all the past by-elections.

“The approaches used were through letters to religious institutions, volunteer activities at all local community gatherings, night-criers using a megaphone and mobile loud-hailing using motorbikes and a megaphone to ensure that the narrow village roads and paths were accessed. Additionally, there was a joint political debate with Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

“NICE also engaged citizens in these electoral areas on the need to uphold peaceful co-existence and social cohesion throughout all the election phases using all other possible means including Village Meetings convened by chiefs and other organisations as well as the usual government programs like the AIP beneficiaries mobilization sessions,” he explained.

Naphiyo added that NICE conducted other activities, including loud hailing where approximately 6, 700 men and 6, 780 women were reached.

The organization also designed and placed 60 posters in several strategic places in both wards reaching out to 3, 400 male voters and 2, 800 female voters.

“The overall totals for NICE Trust mobilization are pegged at 39,218 (20, 129 men; 19, 089 women) while a joint political debate reached to 75 followers that physically attended the function but is it estimated to not less than 500, 000 (300,000 men; 200, 000 women). This includes online followers,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!