Undule says labour export to Israel has ‘far-reaching benefits to youth, Malawi’

Governance and Human Rights Expert Undule Mwakasungula has hailed the collaboration between the Government of Malawi and Israel to send Malawian youth to work on Israeli farms, saying the program has far-reaching benefits for both the youth and the country.

Mwakasungula therefore faulted those bringing politics into the progarmme, arguing that this is a matter of national rather than political importance.

He made the sentiments in a statement shared with the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Among others, the renowned human rights activist says the program serves as a bridge to opportunity and growth for the youth of Malawi as it offers them a chance to not only find employment, but also to immerse themselves in a nation renowned for its agricultural expertise.

“These young individuals, as they step onto Israeli soil, will transform from mere workers into students and ambassadors. The knowledge they will acquire will not only enhance their skills but also position them as assets to Malawi’s agricultural sector upon their return,” he said, adding that the importance of this program extends beyond the acquisition of skills and employment opportunities.

Mwakasungula further stated that the program will enrich the beneficiaries’ understanding of a culture different from their own, which will eventually foster goodwill and understanding between Malawi and Israel, strengthening the bonds of diplomacy and friendship between the two nations.

“This cultural exchange contributes to global harmony, demonstrating the power of international cooperation. From a financial perspective, the benefits are substantial. The money that will be earned by these Malawian youths and sent back home will serve as a lifeline for their families and communities. It will inject much-needed capital into the Malawian economy, such as supporting businesses and helping to uplift their communities. This inflow of funds will have a tangible impact on poverty alleviation and economic development, aligning with broader national objectives,” he said.

On potential risks and challenges critics of the program advanced, Mwakasungula said Malawians need to acknowledge that the Government of Malawian has meticulously orchestrated this initiative, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the youth involved.

He said the programme aligns perfectly with President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s vision for job creation and youth empowerment.

“It reflects a proactive approach by the government to tackle unemployment and demonstrates its commitment to the growth and progress of the nation. By investing in the youth, the government is investing in the future of Malawi, fostering a generation that is skilled, globally aware, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

“The collaboration between Malawi and Israel to send Malawian youth to work on Israeli farms therefore is not just a program but a transformative experience that holds immense benefits. It will empower the youth, enrich cultural understanding, support the economy, and align with national goals.

“In the face of critics, the program stands as a platform to the power of international cooperation and forward-thinking governance.

“It is a story of opportunity, growth, and mutual benefit that will undoubtedly shape the future of Malawi for the better,” said Mwakasungula.

