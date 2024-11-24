NICO Asset Managers inject K20 million to Hope For The Blind in support of the needy students

As part of fulfilling one of its corporate social responsibility pillars, NICO Assert Managers has injected a total of K20 million support to a non-profit organization called Hope For The Blind which has been meant to help 10 needy secondary and College students who are doing pursuing their studies in different schools in the country.

Speaking during the donation in Blantyre, NICO Assert Managers, Head of Portfolio and Business Development, Tumusime Msimuko disclosed that they have decided to continue with the partnership which was started in 2016 as they are committed in supporting the youths in terms of education as well as empowering them and make sure they also promote inclusivity through the initiative.

Msimuko added that since the program started, they have been noticing a great progress in terms of how the students are performing which she said it is a great sign that the initiative is benefiting the students who are the future leaders of the country.

“As an institution, education has been one area that we always promote and we decided to include students with visual impairment so that we don’t leave no one behind as you know most of the times they are not considered when it comes to supporting their education.

“When we were making this partnership with the Hope For The Blind, our target was to ensure we extend our support not only to the students that have got means but also those that are experiencing challenges in terms of learning so that they are able to succeed in the society,” said Msimuko.

Executive Director of Hope For The Blind, Hastings Bwande expressed grateful for the support saying the continuation of the partnership symbolizes unique love and passion that NICO Assert Managers have towards the physically challenged and need young students in Malawi.

Bwande highlighted that the existing partnership is playing a vital role as it has seen alot of students benefiting from the initiative and make them to become self reliant.

“We are very appreciative to NICO for standing with us because through their support they’re helping to reduce number of needy young people who go into the streets to beg due to lack of education support.

“Honestly, the contribution we receive plays a huge part because to have such a good partner in a situation where countries are going through economic hiccups it is very commendable and we just urge other well-wishers to emulate the great gesture so that we promote inclusive education in the country,” said Bwande.

One of the beneficiaries, Akuzike Mzumara who is currently a secondary school teacher at Stella Maris thanked NICO Assert Managers for its unwavering support shown to her starting from her secondary level as well as University.

“At first I had no any hope for my future because there was no one from my family who could’ve manage to support my education but the coming in of NICO Assert Managers made me to be where I am now and I don’t take this for granted,” said Mzumara.

