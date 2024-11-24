Sub Inspector Benson Mtota killed in hit-and-run incident at Aret Police Roadblock

Sub Inspector Benson Mtota, 45, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident while on duty at Aret Police Roadblock along the Lilongwe-Mchinji M12 Road.

The incident occurred as Mtota was performing his duties at the roadblock. An unregistered vehicle, reportedly cruising at high speed from the direction of Njewa towards Kaunda Roundabout, struck the officer before fleeing the scene.

Mtota, who hailed from Village Headman Khumbudza, Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga District, was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the driver and the unregistered vehicle involved in the incident. Police are appealing to members of the public with any information about the vehicle or its driver to come forward to aid in the investigation.

Sub Inspector Mtota’s death has sent shockwaves through the police force and his community. Fellow officers have expressed sorrow over the loss of a dedicated colleague, while community members have described him as a committed public servant.

The tragic incident underscores the dangers police officers face daily in the line of duty, particularly when managing roadblocks on busy highways.

As investigations continue, the public is reminded to exercise caution and responsibility on the roads to prevent such incidents. Sub Inspector Mtota is survived by his family, who are mourning the loss of a husband, father, and protector.

